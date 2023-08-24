    বাংলা

    Bangladesh asks schoolchildren to do assignments on dengue amid deadliest outbreak

    Students from grades 6 to 10 will learn about dengue and raise awareness in schools and homes as part of the two-month project

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 August 2023, 06:59 PM
    Updated : 23 August 2023, 06:59 PM

    The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has launched a programme to grade and evaluate students engaging in dengue awareness activities amidst Bangladesh's worst outbreak of the disease.

    The DSHE sent out a notice to school heads on Wednesday, instructing them to implement project-based learning programmes to promote awareness, cure, and prevention of the mosquito-borne disease.

    From Aug 31 to Oct 31, students from grades 6 to 10 will learn about dengue and raise awareness in schools and homes as part of the two-month project.

    Each class will create teams of 10 students who will learn about dengue, including its causes, symptoms, transmission, treatment, home remedies, prevention, and suitable diets for patients.

    The students will make and display posters or placards to raise awareness and promote cleanliness.

    According to the DSHE, history and social science teachers for grades 6 and 7 and science teachers for grades 8 to 10 will be mainly responsible for running this programme.

    Student activities will be considered for assessing Chapter 4 in grade 6 history and social science and Chapter 5 in grade 7.

    All teachers will evaluate students' dengue prevention activities as part of their behavioural assessment.

    Additionally, students in grades 8 to 10 will have their activities continuously assessed, and the marks they achieve will be included in their final scores.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dhaka University student’s body found at Salimullah Muslim Hall
    Student found dead at DU hall
    The body was hanging from a ceiling fan in room number 165 of the hall
    24 injured in clash between Khulna Medical College Hospital students and traders
    24 hurt in clash between KMCH students, traders
    Over 100 drug stores outside Khulna Medical College Hospital have been closed since the violence, causing suffering for patients
    Motorcycle accident leaves college student dead in Dhaka
    Motorcycle accident kills college student in Dhaka
    The second-year college student, travelling on one of his friend's motorcycle, left home in the early hours of Sunday to have biriyani in Old Dhaka
    College student stabbed to death by mugger in Dhaka
    Student fatally stabbed by mugger in Dhaka
    The incident occurred in Dhanmondi amid a police crackdown following a spate of muggings in the capital since the Eid-ul-Azha holidays

    Opinion

    UK's handling of Microsoft deal sows doubts over post-Brexit direction
    Blood and billions: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
    Guy Faulconbridge
    The frustrations of an uncertain board year
    How money is shaping a new space race