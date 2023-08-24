Bangladesh asks schoolchildren to do assignments on dengue amid deadliest outbreak

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has launched a programme to grade and evaluate students engaging in dengue awareness activities amidst Bangladesh's worst outbreak of the disease.

The DSHE sent out a notice to school heads on Wednesday, instructing them to implement project-based learning programmes to promote awareness, cure, and prevention of the mosquito-borne disease.

From Aug 31 to Oct 31, students from grades 6 to 10 will learn about dengue and raise awareness in schools and homes as part of the two-month project.