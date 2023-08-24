Bangladesh asks schoolchildren to do assignments on dengue amid deadliest outbreak

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has launched a programme to grade and evaluate students engaging in dengue awareness activities amidst Bangladesh's worst outbreak of the disease.
The DSHE sent out a notice to school heads on Wednesday, instructing them to implement project-based learning programmes to promote awareness, cure, and prevention of the mosquito-borne disease.
From Aug 31 to Oct 31, students from grades 6 to 10 will learn about dengue and raise awareness in schools and homes as part of the two-month project.
Each class will create teams of 10 students who will learn about dengue, including its causes, symptoms, transmission, treatment, home remedies, prevention, and suitable diets for patients.
The students will make and display posters or placards to raise awareness and promote cleanliness.
According to the DSHE, history and social science teachers for grades 6 and 7 and science teachers for grades 8 to 10 will be mainly responsible for running this programme.
Student activities will be considered for assessing Chapter 4 in grade 6 history and social science and Chapter 5 in grade 7.
All teachers will evaluate students' dengue prevention activities as part of their behavioural assessment.
Additionally, students in grades 8 to 10 will have their activities continuously assessed, and the marks they achieve will be included in their final scores.