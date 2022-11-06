1.2m students sit for higher secondary exams

Some 1.2 million students are sitting for the Higher Secondary Certificate, or HSC, and equivalent exams after a seven-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and floods.

The exams kicked off at 11 am on Sunday at 2,649 centres across the country. Education Minister Dipu Moni visited Dhaka’s Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls College for an inspection ahead of the exams.

The nine general education boards are holding the Bangla first paper test on Sunday, the madrasa board is holding the Quran Majid exam, and the technical board is having its Bangla test.

Similar to the SSC exams this year, the HSC exams are being held in two shifts, from 11 am to 1 pm, and 2 pm to 4 pm.