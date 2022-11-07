Dipu Moni vows action over 'religiously insensitive' question in HSC exam

Education Minister Dipu Moni says that action will be taken after a question in a Higher Secondary Certificate examination was identified as ‘inflammatory to communal tensions’.

“It is unfortunate that a question like this set by a person somehow skipped the scrutiny of the moderator,” she said at an event at Dhaka’s International Mother Language Institute on Monday following criticism of a question on the HSC Bangla first paper.

“We are identifying the person who set the question and the moderator and will take action accordingly.”