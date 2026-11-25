State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has called for the simplification of the visa appointment process for Bangladeshi students wishing to study in Russia.

He made the request during a courtesy call by the Russian Ambassador to Dhaka Alexander Khozin at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

A statement from the ministry said both sides deliberated on cooperation in areas including skilled migration, science and technology, and education.

“The state minister requested that the visa appointment process for Bangladeshi students at the Russian Embassy in Dhaka be made easier.”

State Minister Humaiun also called for the expansion and diversification of bilateral trade. Citing Russia’s supply of wheat and fertilisers to Bangladesh, he sought greater market access for Bangladeshi products in Russia, the statement added..

He also invited Russian investors to explore investment opportunities within Bangladesh’s economic zones.

State Minister Humaiun urged for an expedited review of the implementation of decisions reached during the recent meeting of the Bangladesh-Russia Intergovernmental Commission.

He expressed hope that pending agreements or memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the two nations would be finalised soon.

During the meeting, Ambassador Khozin affirmed that Russia values its friendship with Bangladesh and is keen to expand cooperation on matters of mutual interest.