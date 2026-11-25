Bangladesh has received $2.5 billion in remittances in the first 24 days of November, up 6.4 percent from the same period last year.

Bangladesh Bank officials expect the monthly total to exceed $3 billion.

Data from the central bank published on Wednesday show that expatriates sent $2.35 billion between Nov 1 and Nov 24 in 2025. The average daily inflow stood at $104 million.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson and Executive Director Arief Hossain Khan said if the pace continues, remittances could reach around $3.12 billion by the end of November.

If achieved, it would be the second month in the current fiscal year to cross the $3 billion mark, following May's inflow of $3.44 billion.

Bangladesh received a record $35.6 billion in remittances in the 2025-26 fiscal year, averaging $2.97 billion a month and marking a 17.3 percent increase from the previous fiscal year. Six months during the year saw inflows exceed $3 billion.

Meanwhile, the country's foreign exchange reserves stood at $29.5 billion under the IMF's BPM6 calculation method on Tuesday, while gross reserves were $34.4 billion.

The BPM6 figure is the lowest in seven months. On Apr 2, reserves stood at $29.8 billion under the same method and $34.4 billion in gross terms.

Reserves came under pressure following the payment of $1.64 billion in import bills to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) on Nov 5.

Before the payment, BPM6 reserves stood at $31.5 billion and gross reserves at $36.4 billion. They subsequently fell to $30 billion and $34.9 billion, respectively.