The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has uncovered “irregularities” at Cumilla Medical College Hospital, including collecting payments from patients without receipts, discrepancies in medicine stocks, and inflated prices for cleaning supplies.

An ACC team conducted an undercover drive at the hospital on Wednesday, following allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, a staff member in the cardiology department charged patients Tk 80 per ECG without issuing official receipts.

Instead, payments were recorded on informal paper tokens, while only 30 to 50 patients' names were entered in the official register each day.

Although around 230 to 250 patients received ECG services daily between 9am and 2pm, the register consistently contained only 40 to 45 names, the ACC found.

The team also found preliminary evidence that patients were charged an additional Tk 100 to Tk 300 for echocardiograms, on top of the government-mandated Tk 200 fee, to receive immediate service.

Other patients were given appointments two to four days later.

Irregularities were also found in the outpatient medicine distribution centre and central medicine store, according to the anti-graft agency.

It also found discrepancies between recorded and actual medicine stocks at the hospital's outpatient distribution centre and central medicine store.

Several medicines and injections lacked proper markings, seals, or instructions identifying them as government property, raising suspicions of irregularities in procurement, storage, and possible misappropriation.

The commission also found evidence of inflated prices in cleaning supplies purchased from Messrs Mithil Enterprise. Each item was being sold at up to Tk 200 higher than the original price.

The ACC said the items were purchased at prices around 1.5 to three times their market value, potentially resulting in the misuse of public funds.

Deputy Director of ACC Cumilla Rafi Md Nazmus Sadat said officials had examined hospital records and spoken to patients during the drive.

The commission has requested additional documents and will submit a detailed enforcement report after reviewing them.

Further legal action will depend on the findings, the ACC said.

Cumilla Medical College Hospital Acting Director Dr Md Shahjahan said he had cooperated with the ACC team and provided information from the relevant departments. He said he would seek further details from the commission the following day.

The operation was led by ACC Cumilla Assistant Director Md Emran Hossain, with Deputy Assistant Directors Siddiqur Rahman Rubel and Sanjida Akter Shila.