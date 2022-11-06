New curriculum to make private coaching a thing of the past, says Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said she believes the new curriculum will make the trend of after-school private coaching a thing of the past.

“We aim to fully implement the new curriculum for primary and secondary students by 2025. Hopefully, after that, students will not be required to take private lessons after school hours,” she said while speaking to reporters after an impromptu visit to an HSC exam centre at Dhaka’s Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls' College in Dhaka on Sunday.

The government plans to launch the new curriculum for sixth and seventh graders as early as next year, for eighth and ninth graders by 2024 and 10th graders by 2025.