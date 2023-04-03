    বাংলা

    Teachers in England reject pay offer, announce further strikes

    Tens of thousands of teachers across Britain have taken strike action this year in demand of an above-inflation pay award

    Reuters
    Published : 3 April 2023, 08:56 AM
    Updated : 3 April 2023, 08:56 AM

    Teachers in England have overwhelmingly rejected a pay offer from the British government aimed at ending a series of disruptive strikes, their trade union said on Monday, announcing two further days of walkouts.

    The National Education Union, Britain's largest education union, said 98% of teachers who voted in the ballot followed its advice to reject the offer of a one-off payment this year of 1,000 pounds and an average pay rise of 4.5% in the next financial year.

    "This resounding rejection of the government's offer should leave (education minister) Gillian Keegan in no doubt that she will need to come back to the negotiating table with a much better proposal," NEU joint General Secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney said in a statement.

    "The offer shows an astounding lack of judgement and understanding of the desperate situation in the education system."

    Tens of thousands of teachers across Britain have taken strike action this year in demand of an above-inflation pay award, leaving classrooms empty and heaping pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to help resolve the dispute.

    The union said teachers would take two further days of strike action, on April 27 and May 2.

    The government has argued that higher pay rises would only worsen inflation.

    Teachers in Wales have ended their strike action after voting to accept a pay offer comprising an additional 3% pay award for 2022/23 alongside a 1.5% one-off payment, and a government-funded 5% rise for the following year.

    Scotland's largest teaching union has also accepted a pay deal to end long-running strikes, which it said would amount to a 14.6% increase in pay for most teachers by January 2024.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain - Sept 15, 2019 Australia's Tim Paine celebrates with the Ashes urn after drawing the series to retain the Ashes.
    Ex-Australia captain Paine retires from first-class cricket
    The 38-year-old was given a guard of honour as he left Bellerive Oval and Tasmania captain Jordan Silk confirmed the former skipper ended his first-class career
    A customer counts money to pay for meat at a butcher's shop in Lewisham Market, south east London, Britain, Mar 9, 2023.
    UK inflation rate unexpectedly rises to 10.4% in Feb
    The rise in British inflation was pushed up by higher food prices and pricier drinks in pubs and restaurants, official data show
    Planes are parked at the Munich Airport during a strike called by the German trade union Verdi over a wage dispute, in Munich, Germany, March 26, 2023.
    In inflation-hit Germany, massive strike over pay to cripple transport
    The strikes are the latest in months of industrial action that has hit major European economies
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the High Court, in London, Britain, Mar 30, 2023.
    Prince Harry back in UK court for battle with Daily Mail publisher
    Harry, and six other high-profile people are suing Associated Newspapers, alleging they were the victims of phone-hacking and other serious privacy breaches

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain