In Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands of students drop out of school annually. But is poverty the sole reason?

But poverty intervened in her educational aspirations before she could reach Class 10. Her father's death led her mother, Sona Mala Bibi, to make the tough decision of marrying off Shapla due to financial constraints.

Sona Mala, Shapla and Shapla’s sister moved to Sona Mala’s brother's home after Sona Mala’s husband had died.

“We struggled financially after my husband's death,” Sona Mala revealed, “It became almost impossible to afford books for my daughters.”

Similarly, Sajeeb Islam from Savar in Dhaka, despite achieving an A grade in his Secondary School Certificate exams, had to forgo further education to work in construction due to a financial crisis.

“My brother and I had been studying together. We had a dream of getting a good job. But, witnessing the financial strain our education placed on our parents, I had to abandon those dreams,” he lamented.

Like Shapla and Sajeeb, hundreds of thousands of children find their educational journey cut short every year, mainly because of poverty.

A study by Dhaka University’s Institute of Education and Research highlighted how girls often enter early marriages while boys take up jobs to support their families.