7.5% growth target for FY24 amid global volatility is ‘ambitious’, economists say

When Bangladesh’s economy is facing mounting pressure from multiple fronts, a 7.5 percent GDP growth target in the budget for fiscal 2023-24 appears “extravagant” to economists.

Some of them think being ambitious will bring good results, but others say maintaining economic stability considering the reality and risks should have been at the heart of the government’s agenda.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the growth target with the Tk 7.61 trillion national budget in parliament on Thursday, hoping to bring inflation down to 6 percent as rising prices of goods and services have become a major concern for Bangladeshis.

After Bangladesh posted 7.1 percent GDP growth in 2021-22 by tackling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the government set a target of 7.5 percent for FY23.