India's food inflation remains above 'comfort' level: official

Food inflation in India remains above New Delhi's "comfort" level despite retail inflation easing in October, a government official said on Wednesday.

India's retail inflation eased in October to a four-month low of 4.87%, edging closer to the central bank's target of 4%, which it has said needs to be firmly in sight before it can start lowering rates.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, was 6.61% in October, little changed from an upwardly revised 6.62% in September.