Bangladesh’s London mission to organise remittance fair

The Bangladesh High Commission in the UK will soon organise a fair in London to encourage expatriate Bangladeshis living in the British Isles to send more remittances.
Saida Muna Tasneem, the Bangladesh High Commissioner in the UK, announced the fair after discussing the plan with the proprietors of money exchangers who are involved in sending remittances to Bangladesh, according to a press note.
Saida Muna advised the money exchangers at the discussion on Friday to deploy their workforce in the Bangladeshi-inhabited areas in the UK, especially in east London, to make the expatriates aware of mobile phone apps for remitting money to Bangladesh more easily.
She asked them to highlight the cash incentives announced by the government on remittances.
The high commission plans to publish advertisements in local newspapers, community television channels and paid marketing segments on social media to raise awareness.