Bangladesh Bank plans to lift 9% lending rate cap

Bangladesh Bank plans to remove the 9 percent cap on lending rates amid ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund and criticism from economists.

The central bank reviews ways to decide whether the interest rate can be increased by sector rather than dissolving the 9 percent ceiling altogether.

"A review is underway. Bangladesh Bank reviewed the situation earlier as well, but it has not yet made a decision,” said central bank spokesman Abul Kalam Azad.

Higher-ups in the central bank have also said that they are mulling the possibility of keeping the 9 percent interest rate cap in the manufacturing sector while dissolving it in other sectors.