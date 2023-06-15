AIIB comms chief says was advised to flee China after fiery resignation

A senior employee of the Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Thursday he was advised to flee the country after resigning from the bank in protest over what he alleged was Chinese Communist Party influence.

Bob Pickard, a Canadian national and former global communications chief for the AIIB, announced his resignation in a scathing social media post on Wednesday. Hours later Ottawa said it was freezing ties with the bank while it probed the allegations.

Established by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2016 as a Chinese alternative to the World Bank and other Western-led multilateral lending institutions, AIIB has 106 members worldwide, including Canada, and says it is an "apolitical" lender.

"I high-tailed it out of there as soon as possible," Pickard told Reuters in a phone interview, adding he fled to Japan after tendering his resignation earlier this week.

"I've been advised not to set foot in China anytime soon. From a country where the two Michaels were kidnapped by the government, we're maybe a little more sensitive or concerned about such things," he said, referring to the high-profile case of two Canadians detained in China for nearly three years from 2018-2021.