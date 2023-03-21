Fed, US banks in focus as mood improves on Credit Suisse rescue

The demise of Credit Suisse was triggered by the collapse of US mid-sized lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and while European bank shares rebounded from recent losses, investors still fretted about other ticking bombs in the banking system.

Shares in First Republic Bank halved on Monday on worries that last week's $30 billion infusion of capital would not be enough.

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon is leading talks with other big banks on new efforts to stabilise First Republic with a possible investment into the lender, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan and First Republic declined to comment on the report. A spokesperson for First Republic pointed to an earlier statement where the bank said it was "well-positioned to manage short-term deposit activity".

Wall Street's S&P 500 banks index recovered 0.6%, and other regional US lenders rose. PacWest Bancorp jumped almost 11% after saying deposit outflows had stabilised and its available cash exceeded total uninsured deposits.

Policymakers from Washington to Europe have repeatedly stressed that the current turmoil is different from the global financial crisis 15 years ago, pointing to banks being better capitalised and funds more easily available.

Still, top central banks promised at the weekend to provide dollar liquidity to stabilise the financial system to prevent the banking jitters from snowballing into a bigger crisis.

In a global response not seen since the height of the pandemic, the Fed said it had joined central banks in Canada, Britain, Japan, the euro zone and Switzerland in a co-ordinated action to enhance market liquidity.

Traders have now increased their bets the Fed will pause its hiking cycle on Wednesday to try to ensure financial stability, but on the whole remain split over whether the Fed will raise its benchmark policy rate.