All countries are using forex reserves to tackle crisis: Hasina

All countries are using their foreign currency reserves to tackle the effects of the global economic crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war amid the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

“The war and the coronavirus have raised commodity prices across the board globally. The effects of this crisis have also hit our country. All the countries are struggling to cope with inflation. They all are using their reserves to survive. We are also doing the same for the people,” Hasina said.

The shrinking reserves triggered fears that the energy crisis would worsen, which affected daily life and factory production with a gas supply crunch and rolling power outages.