US yield curve reaches deepest inversion since 1981: What is it telling us?

Hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell helped push a closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve to its deepest inversion since 1981 on Tuesday, once again putting a spotlight on what many investors consider a time-honored recession signal.

The US central bank has hiked interest rates aggressively over the last year to fight inflation that hovered around 40-year highs and bring it down to its 2% target rate.

An inverted yield curve occurs when yields on shorter-dated Treasuries rise above those for longer-term ones. It suggests that while investors expect interest rates to rise in the near term, they believe that higher borrowing costs will eventually hurt the economy, forcing the Fed to later ease monetary policy.

The phenomenon is closely watched by investors as it has preceded past recessions.

The yield curve inverted further on Tuesday after Powell told Congress the Fed would need to raise rates higher than previously anticipated in response to recent data showing that growth and inflation remain strong despite a barrage of rate increases over the past year.

Shorter-dated yields soared, with the rate on the two-year note closing at a new high since mid-2007 at 5.015%. Yields on the 10-year Treasury notes, meanwhile, fell 1.5 basis points to 3.968%.

Here is a quick primer on what an inverted yield curve means, how it has predicted recession, and what it might be signalling now.