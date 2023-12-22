Bangladesh seeks $500m World Bank loan to bolster reserves

The Bangladesh government has asked the World Bank’s ‘Second Recovery and Resilience Development Policy Credit’ for a $500 million loan to stabilise the economy and strengthen its foreign exchange reserves.

The Ministry of Finance recently asked the World Bank for an additional $250 million in budget support for the current fiscal year for a total of $500 million to deal with the ongoing economic challenges of the country.

The World Bank had previously entered an initial agreement to provide budgetary assistance of $250 million from fiscal year 2021-22 to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic economic challenges and stability.

A senior official of the Economic Relations Department (ERD) of the finance ministry said that a letter was sent to the ERD from the Finance Department late last month recommending the government apply for the additional $250 million.

A letter was then sent from the World Bank at the start of the month asking for $500 million in assistance in total, the official said.

The finance ministry official noted that three loan agreements had recently been signed to bolster reserves and the government budget.