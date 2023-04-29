Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 35.3% in April

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eased to 35.3% in April from 50.3% in March, the statistics department said on Friday, a sign of relief for the crisis-battered economy.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index LKCCPI=ECI (CCPI) reflected a reduction in food inflation to 30.6% in April from 47.6% in March, while non-food inflation reached 37.6%, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

Sri Lanka has been struggling with soaring prices for more than a year as it grapples with the worst financial crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.