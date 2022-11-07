Inflation top worry for G20 countries: survey

Although central banks across the globe have embarked on an aggressive policy tightening path their efforts to tame inflation run the risk of tipping the global economy into a recession.

The survey, which comes ahead of the COP27 in Egypt and the G20 summit in Indonesia later this month, also showed that environmental concerns took a back seat for the first time in years as the world attends to more immediate socio-economic problems ranging from the fallout of the Ukraine war to a cost of living crisis.

Cyber attacks, despite rising instances of data breach and technology-based security threats, were among the least commonly cited risks.