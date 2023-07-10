Asia in wary mood for US inflation, earnings tests

The cross currents made for an uncertain background and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1% in early trade.

Japan's Nikkei firmed 0.3%, while South Korea added 0.1%.

S&P 500 futures ESc1 and Nasdaq futures NQc1 were both little changed, having retreated modestly last week.

Earnings season starts later this week with JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, State Street and PepsiCo among the names reporting.

"Consensus expects a 9% year/year decline in S&P 500 EPS driven by flat sales growth and margin compression," noted analysts at Goldman Sachs.

"We expect companies will be able to meet the low bar set by consensus," they added. "Negative EPS revisions for 2023 and 2024 appear to have bottomed and revision sentiment has improved."

This week also has major data on US consumer prices which is forecast to show headline inflation slowed to its lowest level since early 2021 at 3.1%, with the core easing to 5.0%.

Markets still think the Federal Reserve is likely to hike rates later this month, but a weak CPI might lessen the risk of yet a further move in September.

Currently futures imply around a 90% probability of a rise to 5.25-5.5% this month, and a 24% chance of a move in September.

Fed officials have been mostly hawkish in their communications, while market have also priced in higher rates in Europe and the UK. Canada's central bank meets this week and markets imply a 67% chance of another hike.