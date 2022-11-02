Agriculture, food ministers explain why they do not fear a food crisis is imminent

As the fear of hunger has spread throughout the world amid the war between major energy, grain and fertiliser suppliers Russia and Ukraine, ministers Abdur Razzaque and Sadhan Chandra Majumder do not see any possibilities of a food crisis in the next one year. The government has prioritised efforts to prevent a potential food shortage over the next year in case of a global crisis, according to Agriculture Minister Razzaque and Food Minister Sadhan.

Speaking after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Food Planning and Monitoring at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Razzaque said the government spent Tk 280 billion on fertiliser subsidies in the last financial year, which was a huge leap from around Tk 70-80 billion spent annually over the previous three to four years.

Another Tk 465 billion will be required this year due to the higher prices of fertilisers on the international market. Razzaque said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered officials to keep subsidising fertiliser purchases because she does not want to take risks in agricultural production. “The prime minister [Sheikh Hasina] assured me that the government will deliver the subsidies no matter what,” Razzaque said.