Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees 'shocked'

Headquartered just a few minutes' walk away from each other, not far from Lake Zurich in the centre of the city with snow-capped mountains on the horizon, the two lenders have been pillars of global finance for decades.

The banks, two of the most systemically relevant in global finance, hold combined assets of up to 140% of Swiss gross domestic product, according to the central bank, in a country heavily dependent on finance for its economy.

The Swiss Bank Employees Association, in a statement to Reuters, demanded that UBS keep job cuts to an "absolute minimum".

"The jobs of very many employees are at stake," it said, adding that it was in touch with management.

The statement underscores the sense of unease in Switzerland, with its reputation as a global financial centre on the line.