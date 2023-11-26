    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises key policy rate by 50 basis points to 7.75% to tame inflation

    It hopes that the downward trend of prices in the global market and availability of winter vegetables will also help control inflation

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Nov 2023, 12:30 PM
    Updated : 26 Nov 2023, 12:30 PM

    Bangladesh Bank has raised the key policy rate, known as repo rate, by 50 basis points to 7.75pc, to make borrowing for banks costlier in a bid to bring down high inflation.

    The central bank also targeted to contain inflation within 8 percent by December and 6 percent by June next year in a meeting on Sunday.

    It hopes that the downward trend of prices in the global market and availability of winter vegetables will also help control inflation.

    The central bank raised the repo rate for the last time by 75 basis points, the highest single jump in 12 years, to 7.25 percent on Sept 29.

    The latest is the third hike in around five months, as the Bangladesh Bank has maintained contractionary monetary policy since June amid inflation rising at a near double-digit rate.

    Besides banks, their clients will also need to pay more for loans as the central bank has raised the ceiling of interest.

    For interest, the banks can now add up to 3.75 percentage points to the reference rate, which is Six months Moving Rate of Treasury Bill or SMART, in place of 3.5 percentage points.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh Bank orders stronger security in banks amid opposition protests
    Banks told to bolster security amid opposition protests
    The central bank orders the banks to ensure continuous monitoring of entrances, interiors, and adjacent areas
    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2023.
    India cenbank tightens rules for personal loans, credit cards
    The tighter rules, in the form of higher capital requirements, will make such loans costlier and likely curb growth in these categories
    Bangladesh looks for ways to rescue fast-depleting forex reserves
    How can the fall of reserves be stopped?
    Economists think Bangladesh receive more remittances through illegal channels than the amount being lost from the reserves
    A man walks behind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, Apr 8, 2022.
    Surge in tiny personal loans sparks Indian central bank concern
    The total value of loans below Rs 10,000 grew 37 percent in the financial year ending Mar 31, 2023, while loans of Rs 10,000-50,000 rose 48 percent

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps