    বাংলা

    Bangladesh extends deadline for individual income tax returns to Jan 1

    The decision comes as the last two days of the previously extended one-month period are public holidays

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Dec 2022, 06:33 PM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2022, 06:33 PM

    The National Board of Revenue has extended the cut-off time for individual taxpayers to file their income tax returns without penalty by one day to Jan 1.

    The NBR offers its tax month services in November. According to the rules, taxpayers can submit their income tax returns until Nov 30 without fines.

    Earlier, the deadline was extended by one month till Dec 31. However, since the last two days of the previously extended period are public holidays, taxpayers have been allowed to file their returns by Sunday, the first day of the new year.

    Shaheen Akhter, a member of NBR's Human Resources and Tax Management Department, said the decision was taken on Wednesday.

    Currently, Bangladesh has about 8.2 million citizens with unique taxpayer identification numbers. Since the last fiscal year, Bangladesh has made it mandatory for people to provide proof of their income tax deposit in order to avail themselves of 38 services, including getting a bank loan.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Jun 2, 2021.
    Subdued consumer demand one of Russia's key economic challenges: deputy PM
    Consumer lending, a powerful tool in supporting demand, is down as well, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov says
    Bangladesh Bank opens research cell to combat money laundering
    BB opens research cell to combat money laundering
    The unit will analyse the effectiveness of preventative measures and suggest ways to recover laundered funds
    Shoppers wearing protective masks choose clothes at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba, Japan May 28, 2020.
    Japan retail sales up
    A recovery in private consumption, which makes up more than half of Japan's economy, is key to driving growth in the economy
    Workers carry sacks of wheat for sifting at a grain mill on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 16, 2022.
    India to end COVID-era free food programme
    The government will save at least $20 billion over the next 12 months by ending the pandemic-era free food programme

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher