Bangladesh extends deadline for individual income tax returns to Jan 1

The National Board of Revenue has extended the cut-off time for individual taxpayers to file their income tax returns without penalty by one day to Jan 1.

The NBR offers its tax month services in November. According to the rules, taxpayers can submit their income tax returns until Nov 30 without fines.

Earlier, the deadline was extended by one month till Dec 31. However, since the last two days of the previously extended period are public holidays, taxpayers have been allowed to file their returns by Sunday, the first day of the new year.