Parties condemn attack on CPB headquarters, demand arrests

Several political parties have condemned Monday night’s attack on the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) headquarters in Purana Paltan and demanded the arrest and trial of those involved.

The left-wing alliance Ganatantrik Jukto Front held a protest rally and procession outside the National Press Club on Tuesday.

Participants included Bangladesh Socialist Party (BaSaD) General Secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz, CPB General Secretary Abdullah Al Kafi Ratan and Ganatantrik Biplobi Party General Secretary Mosharrefa Mishu.

Activists from the Bangladesh Students’ Union and Jubo Union alleged that local BNP, Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal members carried out the attack over claims of CPB links to the Awami League, whose activities are banned.

Police said tensions arose between CPB activists and members of the BNP and Jubo Dal over the slogan “Joy Bangla”.

In a statement, the CPB said a group carrying sticks gathered outside Mukti Bhaban at 10pm on Monday, claiming that members of a “banned party” were inside.

The group attempted to break through the main gate and several people were injured when CPB activists tried to stop them, the party said.

It added that the office remained blockaded even after police arrived.

Prime Minister’s Information Advisor Zahed Ur Rahman assured reporters at the Secretariat on Tuesday that the government would take action over the incident and similar offences.

Revolutionary Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque said violence and intimidation against people holding different political views threatened democracy.

He urged the government to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President ASM Abdur Rab and General Secretary Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan also condemned the incident and the reported obstruction of the burial of freedom fighter Manik Pashari in Pirojpur.

They said “Joy Bangla” was a historic Liberation War slogan, not the property of any single political party, and condemned its use as a pretext for violence.

In a joint statement, Ganoshanghati Andolon acting Chief Coordinator Dewan Abdur Rashid Nilu and Executive Coordinator Abul Hasan Rubel called for an investigation, legal action against those involved and security for political party offices and activists.