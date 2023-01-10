India wheat harvest could hit record on higher planting area, favourable weather

India's wheat production is set to jump to a record after all-time high prices prompted farmers to expand planting areas with high-yielding varieties and good weather conditions, scientists and traders said.

Higher wheat output could encourage India, the world's second-biggest producer of the grain, to consider lifting a ban on exports of the staple and help ease concerns over persistently high inflation in food prices.

"This year production could rise to 112 million tonnes because of the higher area and favourable weather," Gyanendra Singh, director at the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, said.