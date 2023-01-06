Indian economic growth to slow to 7% in 2022/23, govt forecasts

Construction growth was projected at 9.1%, electricity at 9% and agriculture at 3.5%. Manufacturing and mining growth were forecast at 1.6% and 2.4%.

Growth in manufacturing was disappointing as corporate profits in the second quarter shrunk, said Madan Sabnavis, an economist at Bank of Baroda.

India's nominal growth, which includes inflation, is projected to be at 15.4% for 2022/23, up from an earlier 11.1% estimate.

"The nominal GDP growth is higher, implying that the government's fiscal deficit target will be achieved," said Sabnavis.

India remains a relative "bright spot" in the world economy, but needs to leverage its existing strength in services exports and extend it to job-rich manufacturing exports, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on Friday.

It is expected to remain the second-fastest growing economy –- lagging only Saudi Arabia -– among G20 countries, according to the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

India's growth potential is likely to be dented in the fiscal year starting on Apr 1, due to weak exports among other factors, Pranjul Bhandari economist at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets said in a note to clients.

"Buoyant albeit mixed domestic consumption should help to stave off some of the pain arising from weak exports during this period," Aditi Nayar, an economist at ICRA.