Bangladesh inflation edges below 9% in October

Planning Minister MA Mannan has said that overall inflation edged down to 8.91 percent on a point-to-point basis in October and hoped it would maintain the downward trend in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the wage growth rate rose to 6.91 percent in October from 6.86 percent in September, Mannan said after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday.

“The slight easing of the inflation rate and the wage growth rate ticking up will give lower-income people some relief,” he said.