    Bangladesh inflation edges below 9% in October

    Rising wages will ease some inflationary pressure for lower-income people, the planning minister says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Nov 2022, 10:12 AM
    Updated : 8 Nov 2022, 10:12 AM

    Planning Minister MA Mannan has said that overall inflation edged down to 8.91 percent on a point-to-point basis in October and hoped it would maintain the downward trend in the coming days.

    Meanwhile, the wage growth rate rose to 6.91 percent in October from 6.86 percent in September, Mannan said after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday.

    “The slight easing of the inflation rate and the wage growth rate ticking up will give lower-income people some relief,” he said.

    Consumer prices hit a 10-year high of 9.52 percent in August before slipping to 9.1 percent in September.

    Food inflation came down to 8.50 percent in October from 9.08 percent in the previous month, while non-food inflation rose to 9.58 percent in October from 9.13 percent in September.

