Vietnam considers raising cap on credit growth

Vietnam will consider lifting the cap on its credit growth, its prime minister said, as the economy is facing pressure from higher interest rates and tightening credit conditions.

The move is aimed at "both ensuring the safety of the banking system and macroeconomic stability while boosting economic growth," Pham Minh Chinh said in a statement released on Friday on the government's website.

Vietnam previously put a cap of 14% on credit growth this year. Chinh didn't say by how much the cap would be lifted.

The country has one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, backed by strong manufacturing and robust exports. Its economic expansion also relies heavily on strong credit growth.