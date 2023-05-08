Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall below $30bn for first time in 7 years

The foreign currency reserves have dropped below $30 billion for the first time in almost seven years after the government paid off $1.1 billion in import bills to the Asian Clearing Union, or ACU, for March and April.

The Bangladesh Bank sent the payment on Sunday which was confirmed on Monday.

Central bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said after settling the ACU payment, the reserves stood at $29.7 billion.

The last time the reserves were below $30 billion was in June 2016.

In January, the International Monetary Fund projected that Bangladesh’s forex reserves would slip below $30 billion by the end of 2022-23 financial year amid the ongoing global economic crisis.

The IMF made the forecast while evaluating Bangladesh’s proposal for a $4.7 billion loan.