Hasina to inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway on Sept 2, Bangabandhu Tunnel on Oct 28

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway partially on Sept 2 and the Bangabandhu Tunnel in Chattogram on Oct 28.
The expressway’s Shahjalal International Airport-Farmgate section will be open to the public first, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said in a media briefing at Setu Bhaban in Dhaka on Monday.
The Dhaka Elevated Expressway, the largest infrastructure built in the transport sector under Public-Private Partnership with foreign investment, is an important project of the Bangladesh government that will reduce travel cost, time and traffic jams in Dhaka, he said.
After completion of the project, the length of the expressway will be 19.73 km, from the airport to the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway via Banani, Tejgaon, Moghbazar, Kamalapur, Sayedabad, Jatrabari and Kutubkhali.
With 31 ramps to get on and off the expressway, its length will be 46.73 km.
Quader said 65 percent of the work on the expressway has been completed and the project is expected to end by June 2024.
The minister said the expressway would allow more traffic on the routes linking Dhaka’s north to the south.
It will also be connected to the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway, making communication between Dhaka EPZ, Chattogram and northern Bangladesh more convenient, he said.
The expressway project, passed in 2011, was estimated to be completed by 2013, but the construction was delayed for several reasons.
Thailand-based Italian-Thai Development PLC, China Shandong International Economic & Technical Cooperation Group Ltd and the Sinohydro Corporation Limited are jointly implementing the project.
The expressway is being built at a cost of Tk 89.4 billion, with the Bangladesh government spending Tk 24.13 billion and the construction consortium the rest.
The Tk 104 billion Bangabandhu Tunnel is South Asia’s first river tunnel constructed below the Karnaphuli River.
It resembles the One City Two Towns model of the Chinese city of Shanghai.
The work started in December 2017 but lost pace during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tunnel, funded by Bangladesh and China, has been built to connect the Asian Highway with other roads as part of a plan to strengthen connection between Dhaka, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar.
The length of each of the two tubes of the 3.32 km long tunnel, having four lanes, is 2.45 km. The distance between each tube with two lanes is 12 metres.
The south tube of the tunnel will link Anwara to Chattogram city, and the north tube will allow traffic from Bangladesh Naval Academy in Chattogram to Anwara.
There will be 5.35km connecting roads at the western and eastern ends of the main tunnel and a 727m flyover at the Anwara end.