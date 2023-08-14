Hasina to inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway on Sept 2, Bangabandhu Tunnel on Oct 28

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway partially on Sept 2 and the Bangabandhu Tunnel in Chattogram on Oct 28.

The expressway’s Shahjalal International Airport-Farmgate section will be open to the public first, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said in a media briefing at Setu Bhaban in Dhaka on Monday.

The Dhaka Elevated Expressway, the largest infrastructure built in the transport sector under Public-Private Partnership with foreign investment, is an important project of the Bangladesh government that will reduce travel cost, time and traffic jams in Dhaka, he said.

After completion of the project, the length of the expressway will be 19.73 km, from the airport to the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway via Banani, Tejgaon, Moghbazar, Kamalapur, Sayedabad, Jatrabari and Kutubkhali.