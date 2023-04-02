    বাংলা

    Bangladesh exports fall 2.49% in March amid economic headwinds

    Overall exports rose 8.07 percent year-on-year to $41.72 billion in the first nine months of FY23

    Published : 2 April 2023, 11:59 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2023, 11:59 AM

    Bangladesh’s exports fell 2.49 percent year-on-year in March, the first decline in five months, amid global economic headwinds.

    Bangladesh shipped out $4.64 billion worth of products in March, coming short of the $5.02 billion target for the month, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau on Sunday.

    Bangladesh racked up $4.76 billion in exports in March 2022.

    Despite the decline last month, overall exports rose 8.07 percent year-on-year to $41.72 billion in the first three quarters of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

    In October 2022, exports fell 7.85 percent to $4.36 billion from a year earlier, falling short of the $5 billion target set for the month.

