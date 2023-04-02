Bangladesh exports fall 2.49% in March amid economic headwinds

The current account deficit also narrows
Bangladesh’s exports fell 2.49 percent year-on-year in March, the first decline in five months, amid global economic headwinds.
Bangladesh shipped out $4.64 billion worth of products in March, coming short of the $5.02 billion target for the month, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau on Sunday.
Bangladesh racked up $4.76 billion in exports in March 2022.
Despite the decline last month, overall exports rose 8.07 percent year-on-year to $41.72 billion in the first three quarters of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
In October 2022, exports fell 7.85 percent to $4.36 billion from a year earlier, falling short of the $5 billion target set for the month.