Bangladeshis must tighten their belts as hard times loom, says Minister MA Mannan

But with larger projects, two issues stand out, he noted: “Two matters – quality and time. [Bangladesh is] weak on both things, I must admit. The quality of the work in many cases turned out to be shoddy. Maybe corruption is there, maybe lethargy. People don't work. People who supervise the masons don't go there.”

“Time issues are very universal in our country. We are not very punctual people. Our workers go for tea, they go home for Eid for five days and don't come back for 15 days.”

"Earlier, our officials used to work for the British, for Pakistan, but we work for ourselves now. In Bangla, there is a proverb that says you can do whatever you want with government property. This is in our culture, we have to come out of it.”

The implementation also suffers because the system has many redundancies, restrictions, and red tape that slows down the process, Mannan said. He described an example of a project director needing his boss’s signature but unwilling to bother them for it, leading to the issue getting dragged out.

“These are very, very complicated issues in the system itself. It will require a lot of changes. The government is trying hard. [Project directors] are given more independence than before. Allotments of funds go quicker by computers nowadays than before. But even then, the implementation rate is not as good yet. It should be. And we are working on that.”