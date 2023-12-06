US Supreme Court ponders meaning of 'income' in tax dispute

US Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared hesitant to upend a tax targeting owners of foreign corporations that could undermine efforts at imposing a wealth tax on the very rich in a case that has sparked controversy over a call for Justice Samuel Alito to recuse.

The justices heard arguments in an appeal by Charles and Kathleen Moore - a retired couple from Redmond, Washington - of a lower court's decision rejecting their challenge to the tax on foreign company earnings, even though those profits had not been distributed.

The one-time "mandatory repatriation tax" (MRT), which applied to taxpayers owning at least 10 percent of certain foreign corporations, was part of a 2017 Republican-backed tax bill signed into law by former President Donald Trump.

At issue in the case is whether this levy on unrealized gains is allowed under the US Constitution's 16th Amendment, which enabled Congress to "collect taxes on incomes." The Moores, backed by the Competitive Enterprise Institute and other conservative and business groups, contend that "income" means only those gains that are realized through payment to the taxpayer, not a mere increase in the value of property.

Some of the questions posed by the justices appeared aimed at potentially upholding the tax by attributing the income earned by the company to its shareholders, but also probing the limits of the government's broad taxing power.

"Even assuming or leaving it open whether realization is a constitutional requirement, there was realized income here to the entity that is attributed to the shareholders in a manner consistent with how Congress has done that and this court has allowed," conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh told US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, defending the tax for President Joe Biden's administration.