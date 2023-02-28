Turkey's economy grew 5.6% in 2022, pace to slow after earthquakes

Turkey's economy expanded 5.6% in 2022, official data showed on Tuesday, but growth was expected to slow significantly to 2.8% in 2023 after earthquakes this month caused widespread destruction in the south of the country.

The economy had started cooling down in the second half of 2022 with a decline in domestic and foreign demand, partly due to a slowdown in Turkey's main trading partners that hurt exports because of the war in Ukraine.

Growth stood at 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from a revised 4% in the third quarter and 7.8% in the second quarter.