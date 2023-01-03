Bangladesh expects power from India’s Adani in mid-March

Supply to Bangladesh from a power plant being built by Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s subsidiary in Jharkhand is expected to start in mid-March, Nasrul Hamid has said.

The state minister for power, energy and mineral resources made the remarks after visiting the 1,600 MW Godda Power Project on Tuesday, according to a statement from the ministry.

A dedicated transmission line has been set up to supply power to Bangladesh from the plant, Nasrul said. “As much as 750 MW from the first of the two units may start coming in mid-March.”