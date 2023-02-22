Spike in funding costs strains Bangladesh banks' profitability: Moody’s

However, banks that have enough liquid assets or stable funding structures will be able to withstand the problem. Weaker banks with fewer government securities in their holdings will have difficulty getting funding from the interbank market, the agency said.

Though banks can fill this tightening of liquidity through borrowing, the cost of such funds has gone up materially as demand for them has grown and Bangladesh Bank has tightened its monetary policy to try and tamp down inflation.

The weighted average of interbank repo rates jumped to 8.1 percent at the end of 2022 from 1.4 percent at the start of the year, while the weighted average of interbank overnight rates rose from 2.7 percent to 5.8 percent, the highest since 2015.

The central bank also raised the repo rate at which it lends to banks to 6 percent in January from 4.75 percent at the beginning of 2022. While interbank rates somewhat moderated in February, the rates remain high.

It singled out Islamic banks as being more vulnerable because their liquidity buffers are smaller and their profitability is usually weaker.

Due to their weaker liquidity cushions and prohibitions on conventional interest-bearing government bonds, Islamic banks are more vulnerable, the report said. There is a limited amount of liquid shariah-compliant instruments in Bangladesh too, it added.