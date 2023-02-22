    বাংলা

    Spike in funding costs strains Bangladesh banks' profitability: Moody’s

    A surge in imports, declining remittances, and high inflation have drained Bangladesh’s banks of liquidity, the rating agency says

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Feb 2023, 12:22 PM
    Updated : 22 Feb 2023, 12:22 PM

    Spiking import costs, declines in remittance inflows, and high inflation have drained Bangladesh’s banking system of its liquidity, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report.

    The credit rating agency said on Wednesday that banks were having trouble plugging liquidity shortfalls as the cost of borrowing from the interbank market or through the central bank’s repo rate had gone up materially.

    A spike in settlements of letters of credit for importers in 2022 led to a dollar shortfall that banks attempted to plug by increasing the sale of taka for dollars. That tightened liquidity in the banking system, Moody’s said.

    This has worsened as remittance inflows have slowed and high inflation has cut into deposits.

    However, banks that have enough liquid assets or stable funding structures will be able to withstand the problem. Weaker banks with fewer government securities in their holdings will have difficulty getting funding from the interbank market, the agency said.

    Though banks can fill this tightening of liquidity through borrowing, the cost of such funds has gone up materially as demand for them has grown and Bangladesh Bank has tightened its monetary policy to try and tamp down inflation.

    The weighted average of interbank repo rates jumped to 8.1 percent at the end of 2022 from 1.4 percent at the start of the year, while the weighted average of interbank overnight rates rose from 2.7 percent to 5.8 percent, the highest since 2015.

    The central bank also raised the repo rate at which it lends to banks to 6 percent in January from 4.75 percent at the beginning of 2022. While interbank rates somewhat moderated in February, the rates remain high.

    It singled out Islamic banks as being more vulnerable because their liquidity buffers are smaller and their profitability is usually weaker.

    Due to their weaker liquidity cushions and prohibitions on conventional interest-bearing government bonds, Islamic banks are more vulnerable, the report said. There is a limited amount of liquid shariah-compliant instruments in Bangladesh too, it added.

    RELATED STORIES
    A shopping cart is seen in a supermarket in Manhattan, New York City, US, Jun 10, 2022.
    Citigroup expects 'less hard' landing for global economy this year
    The Wall Street brokerage now sees global growth slowing this year to about 2.2%, 0.25% higher than their previous estimate
    National flag flies over the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2022.
    Resilient Russian banks lean inwards in pursuit of profit
    Russia's current account surplus hit a record high in 2022 as robust oil and gas exports kept foreign money flowing in, despite Western sanctions
    Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a side event on the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 14 July 2022.
    India will continue with efforts to curb inflation: finance minister
    Last week, India's annual retail inflation rate (INCPIY=ECI) rose above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance band for the first time in three months
    Smoke billows from the cooling towers of a coal-fired power plant in Ahmedabad, India, Oct 13, 2021.
    India invokes emergency law to maximise coal power output
    India expects its power plants to burn about 8 percent more coal in the financial year ending March 2024

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher