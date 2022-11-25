Bangladesh poised to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2040: Boston Consulting Group

Bangladesh is on course to emerge as a $1 trillion economy by 2040 at an average growth rate of 5 percent, powered by a surge in middle and affluent consumers, an American consulting firm said in a study.

The domestic consumer market is set to become the ninth-largest consumer market in the world through a rapidly expanding middle and affluent class which is projected to grow from 19 million in 2020 to 34 million by 2025, according to the study released by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on Friday.

With an average annual economic growth of 6.4 percent between 2016 and 2021, Bangladesh, a nation of 170 million people, has outpaced major Asian peers such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand.

Rapidly growing consumer demand and greater spending in Bangladesh come from the middle and affluent classes. Bangladesh’s $416 billion economy is heavily reliant on household consumption -- 69 percent of the 2021 gross domestic product.