Bangladesh eyes $1.5bn investment in bid to develop EPZ in Patuakhali

With the Padma Bridge ensuring unimpeded road access to the country's southwest, the government is planning to establish a large industrial zone in the region to facilitate robust development and growth.

The Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) has already submitted a draft proposal for the ‘Patuakhali Export Processing Zone’ to the Planning Commission.

The project, worth an estimated Tk 14.75 billion, will be completed in 2026, according to the draft proposal.

"The foreign companies that are currently doing business in different EPZs across Bangladesh have expressed their interest in investing in the region if proper infrastructure is in place," said Nazma Binte Alamgir, a spokeswoman for BEPZA.