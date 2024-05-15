Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 15, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Upbeat earnings lift European shares to record high ahead of US inflation data

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3%, as of 0820 GMT, after closing at a record high on Tuesday

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 13, 2024. REUTERS

Ankika Biswas, Reuters

Published : 15 May 2024, 06:29 PM

Updated : 15 May 2024, 06:29 PM

Related Stories
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Cut subsidies without raising energy prices: CAB
Cut subsidies without raising energy prices: CAB
IMF emphasises market-based dollar rate again
IMF emphasises market-based dollar rate again
Read More
Slovak PM Fico in life-threatening condition
Slovak PM Fico in life-threatening condition
Palestinians mark 1948 Nakba
Palestinians mark 1948 Nakba
Govt seeks export boost beyond incentives
Govt seeks export boost beyond incentives
High heat for 2 more days: Met office
High heat for 2 more days: Met office
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More