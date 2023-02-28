Pakistan central bank advances monetary policy committee meeting to Thursday

The next meeting of Pakistan's monetary policy committee has been moved up and will now be held on Thursday, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Twitter.

The cash-strapped country is undertaking key measures to secure a $1 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), including raising taxes, and removing blanket subsidies and artificial curbs on the exchange rate.

While the government expects a deal with the IMF soon, media reports say the agency expects the policy rate to be increased.