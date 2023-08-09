3 Summit Power stations get 5-year extension

A cabinet committee has cleared a proposal to extend the period for three 16-year-old power stations of Summit Power in Dhaka, Cumilla and Narsingdi by five years.

The committee on government purchase in a meeting on Wednesday approved the time extension for the power stations.



This will allow the government not to pay for the time the power stations sit idle – a bill known as capacity charge in the sector.

The power plants are Ashulia 33.75 MW station, Madhabdi 24.3 MW station and Chandina 13.5 MW gas-powered station.