Bangladesh breathes sigh of relief as fertiliser prices drop in global market

Bangladesh is currently providing muriate of potash or MOP fertiliser to farmers at the rate of Tk 15 per kg, the price of which skyrocketed in the global market after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. But over the past few months, the price has been gradually declining, thus reducing pressure on government expenses.

The prices of other fertilisers such as urea, TSP and DAP are also falling in the global market. The current downward trend in prices will also reduce subsidy pressure, according to officials of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The price of MOP fertiliser in the international market has come down to Tk 69 per kg over the last six months, from Tk 120 per kg, according to price data approved by the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase. The prices of other fertilisers have also fallen by a significant margin.

The current buying price of fertiliser is slightly lower than the average buying price for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Due to the gradual decline in prices in the international market over the past six months, fertilisers have been procured at lower prices, said Agriculture Secretary Sayedul Islam.

It is a matter of ‘relief’ for everyone that the government has prioritised crop production to ensure food security in the current global situation created by the war, he said.

"Even though the prices of fertiliser went up by a big margin earlier, farmers did not raise an alarm as the government had increased subsidies. Adequate amounts of fertiliser were supplied to farmers in all seasons. The government has arranged for fertiliser for the next Boro season as well.”