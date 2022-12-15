    বাংলা

    Govt suspends land acquisition, purchase of machinery, furniture to save funds

    The government also orders officials not to use more than 50 percent of the budget allocated for construction

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Dec 2022, 05:55 PM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2022, 05:55 PM

    Bangladesh government has suspended the acquisition of land and purchase of machinery, such as computers and electronic equipment, and furniture as part of its efforts to cut operating expenditure.

    The finance ministry said in a notice on Thursday that the order would be applicable to government, semi-government, autonomous and statutory organisations, and state-owned companies and financial institutions.

    The government also ordered officials not to use more than 50 percent of the budget allocated for construction.

    The order said the steps were parts of austerity measures to tackle an ongoing global economic crisis.

    It said revised work orders cannot be issued for the construction.

    No more than 50 percent of the allocated fund can be spent on already issued work orders.

    Funds from the suspended sectors, according to the notice, cannot be utilised in other sectors.

