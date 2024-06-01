Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 01, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

What S&P's ratings downgrade means for France

The downgrade adds pressure on Macron's government to detail billions of euros in budget savings needed to keep its deficit reduction plans on track

What S&P's ratings downgrade means for France

Reuters

Published : 01 Jun 2024, 07:31 PM

Updated : 01 Jun 2024, 07:31 PM

Related Stories
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Read More
Woakes taking break
Woakes taking break
Marsh not ready to bowl for start of World Cup: coach
Marsh not ready to bowl for start of World Cup: coach
Delhi's record 52.9C temperature was wrong by 3C: India
Delhi's record 52.9C temperature was wrong by 3C: India
England bowler Carse to serve 3-month ban over betting
England bowler Carse to serve 3-month ban over betting
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More