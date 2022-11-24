Sri Lanka central bank holds rates steady, says mkt interest rates must fall

Sri Lanka's central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday, as widely expected, but said it expected a moderation in market interest rates in line with prevailing policy rates.

The Standing Lending Facility rate was held steady at 15.50% while the Standing Deposit Facility Rate was kept unchanged at 14.50%.

"The Board was of the view that the prevailing tight monetary policy stance is necessary to rein in any underlying demand pressures in the economy," the central bank said in a statement, adding it that expected a moderation in the excessive market interest rates.