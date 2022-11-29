Government to get powers to change fuel, electricity prices as cabinet passes amendment

The cabinet has approved a proposal to amend the law to give the government powers to raise or reduce price of fuel and electricity directly in 'special circumstances'.

The cabinet’s approval came on Monday amid turmoil in the energy market over the Russia-Ukraine war.

When the government raised fuel prices in August, the decision was challenged in the High Court as only the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, or BERC, had the powers to adjust energy prices following a process set by the law.