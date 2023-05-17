Erdogan says Black Sea grain deal extended for two months

The Ukraine Black Sea grain deal has been extended for two more month, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, one day before Russia could have quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertiliser exports.

The flow of ships through the corridor had been grinding to a halt during the last few days with the deal apparently set to expire on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the last remaining ship registered to travel through the corridor had left a Ukrainian port.

UN data showed that the DSM Capella had left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk carrying 30,000 tonnes of corn and was on its way to Turkey.

"The Black Sea grain corridor deal has been extended by two months with the efforts of Turkey," Erdogan said in a televised speech, also thanking the Russian and Ukrainian leaders and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for their help.