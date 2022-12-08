    বাংলা

    Price cap, oil embargo are 'new economic shock' for Russia, say central bank analysts

    The shock could significantly reduce Russia's economic activity in the coming months

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 03:32 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 03:32 AM

    A Western price cap and a European Union embargo on Russian oil are a new economic shock that could significantly reduce Russia's economic activity in the coming months, central bank analysts said in a report on Wednesday.

    The price cap on some Russian oil exports, to be enforced by the G7 nations, the European Union and Australia, comes on top of the EU's embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea and similar pledges by the United States, Canada, Japan and Britain.

    RELATED STORIES
    Shun Tai crude oil tanker is seen anchored at the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, Dec 4, 2022. REUTERS
    G7 Russian oil price cap evolves from revenue squeeze to market anchor
    Analysts attribute the drop in global oil prices to a weakening global economy, COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the OPEC+ group's decision to maintain steady production
    A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2018.
    India central bank hikes rates as expected
    The monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the key lending rate or the repo rate (INREPO=ECI) to 6.25% in a majority decision
    Labourers work at the construction site of a residential building on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, July 5, 2019.
    World Bank sees India's growth at 6.9% this year
    Asia fourth-largest economy expanded 6.3% in the July-September quarter, and gross domestic product growth for the full fiscal year is likely to be 6.8-7%, the government said last week
    A Russian rouble banknote is seen in front of a descending and rising stock graph in this illustration taken Mar 1, 2022.
    Rouble slumps after oil price cap launch
    The price cap is likely to lead to a small loss in the volume of Russian exports, analysts say, but the damage may not be felt as keenly elsewhere

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher